Singtel resolves landlines issues after disruptions affected NETS, credit card machines

SINGAPORE: Singtel on Thursday (Aug 8) said it has resolved disruptions to its landlines, after several business owners reported having problems with their NETS or credit card payment machines.

The telco said on its Facebook page at 8.14pm: "We are glad to inform that all fixed voice issues have been resolved as of 7.43pm. Thank you for your patience."



During the disruption, people commenting on downdetector.sg said they were facing issues with their landlines in Tuas, Pandan, Pasir Panjang, Novena, Joo Koon, Jalan Bukit, Bugis, Woodlands, Choa Chu Kang, Jurong, Balestier and Tanglin.



Business owners took to Singtel's Facebook page to complain. One person wrote: "Because of your phone line issue, it is harming my business tremendously with annoyed customers unable to pay by Nets and receive sales calls."

Singtel first said it was aware of the disruption at around 6pm.

"Our engineers are investigating and we will provide updates as they become available," it said on Facebook. "Thank you for your patience."

In an update at 7.39pm, Singtel said that "progressive restoration" was underway.

"Please bear with us as our engineers continue to work on resolving the issues. We will provide updates as they become available and thank you for your patience," it said.

