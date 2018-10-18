Singtel users experience mobile network disruption in several areas of Singapore

SINGAPORE: The Singtel mobile network was down for many users in Singapore on Thursday night (Oct 18).



Users from areas including one-north, Choa Chu Kang, Ang Mo Kio, Bedok, Serangoon and Kembangan reported being unable to access mobile service from around 10pm.

In a Facebook post at about 11pm, Singtel said its engineers are investigating the mobile network issue.

"We are experiencing some mobile network issues. Our engineers are investigating and we will provide updates as more information comes in. Thank you for your patience.," it wrote.

A Channel NewsAsia reader who did not want to be named said he first noticed the network was down at about 10pm.



Engineer Yeow Teik Jin, who lives in Jurong East, told Channel NewsAsia he noticed that there was no service on his mobile phone at around 10.10pm.

His mobile Wi-Fi device was also unable to connect to the network.



(Photo: Yeow Teik Jin)



Frustrated subscribers took to social media to vent their complaints.

"I thought (it) was my phone at first and (kept) restarting my phone. Think many areas affected," commented Facebook user Pearlene Goh.



Another Facebook user wrote on Singtel's Facebook page that she was overseas and was trying to use data roaming but could not connect.



"I am currently overseas and my data roaming for two telephone numbers which I had activated data roaming have been deactivated," she said. "Tried calling you guys at your hotline some many and it's useless. Waste of my overseas roaming calls."





SingTel is having issues since 22:14. https://t.co/oy9fKNHyvi RT if it's down for you as well #SingTeldown — Downdetector SG (@downdetectorSG) October 18, 2018





Restarted my phone so many times thinking it was my phone issue when it was Singtel all along..thanks a lot 🙄 #singteldown — 人斬り抜刀斎 (@sephblue) October 18, 2018

"THIS IS TRULY UNACCEPTABLE"

Others also took issue with how Singtel was handling the disruption.

"I don’t comment on social media much but this is truly unacceptable. No apologies whatsoever," Facebook user Alvin Ho commented on Singtel's status update. "Quite disgusted with the service 'recovery' - no empathy and downtime is too long, extremely bad external comms."

"You made myself and a couple of my friends extremely worried. Tried to call the hotline but call failed even when I have reception although no data."

Another Channel NewsAsia reader said she noticed that her mobile phone had no 4G connection and so tried contacting Singtel's customer service hotline through WiFi calling, but failed to get through to anyone.

"After waiting for more than 30 minutes, the call became total silence instead of the waiting 'music'," she told Channel NewsAsia. "I waited for another 5mins, still in silence; so I hung up and called back after another five minutes. To my surprise, the call failed."

"It’s very disturbing, as we’re paying so much for the monthly subscription and we always get disrupted."

