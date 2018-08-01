Singtel named Asia’s Best Mobile Carrier at Telecom Asia Awards 2018

SINGAPORE: Singtel on Wednesday (Aug 1) said that it was named Asia’s Best Mobile Carrier at the recent Telecom Asia Awards 2018.



In a press release, the telco said the award was in recognition of its commitment to provide customers "robust connectivity, innovative mobile data options and enriched digital content".



Now in its 21st year, the awards are the region’s longest-running telecom industry accolade. Submissions were evaluated based on innovation, financial performance, technology, market leadership and corporate governance.



Singtel was also recognised for providing the Most Innovative Approach to Customer Experience. Earlier this year, Singtel revamped its flagship store at Comcentre. It now features self-serve kiosks, automated checkouts and access to live call centre personnel via video bots.



Vice President for Mobile Marketing and Sales, Consumer Singapore, Ms Gan Siok Hoon said: “We are pleased to be recognised as Asia’s Best Mobile Carrier as we have been constantly upping our game to give our customers the best mobile experience that we can create.



“Our continuous investments in network and innovation have allowed us to provide better connectivity, more innovative data plans and exciting digital content on Singapore’s fastest and widest mobile network.

"We are also reinventing the way customers interact with us by creating a seamless omni-channel experience across both online and offline touchpoints. We remain committed to creating meaningful experiences and services that suit our customers’ increasingly digital lifestyles.”



At the Telecom Asia Awards 2018, Singtel also won the Best Cloud-Based Service award. Singtel currently provides services for public, private and hybrid cloud platforms.



Managing Director for Enterprise Data and Managed Services, Group Enterprise, Mr Francis Fong said: “Having embarked on our own digital transformation journey, we are enabling our enterprise customers to digitally transform their businesses by helping them move seamlessly to and operate in the cloud."