Singtel warns about scam calls involving fake technicians, customer service officers

SINGAPORE: Singtel on Wednesday (Aug 28) warned of a scam targetting the personal details of its customers.

There have been callers claiming to be a Singtel technician or customer care officer, offering to troubleshoot customers' Internet connection, said the telco.

These callers ask for personal details including NRIC numbers, Wi-Fi passwords and router numbers.

"This is a scam," said the company. "Singtel does not ask for Wi-Fi passwords and router numbers during troubleshooting calls."

It advised customers never to share personal details - including passwords - with unknown callers, and not to click on random links from unknown numbers.

Customers who receive suspicious unsolicited phone calls should hang up, added Singtel.

Various companies and government agencies have increasingly warned of scams in recent months.

For instance, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) alerted the public earlier this month about a scam email asking recipients to pay "fines" for detained packages to be released. There have also been phone scammers pretending to be ICA officers.

About three weeks ago, SBS Transit warned passengers about a scam text message using the company's name and claiming recipients had "won a prize".

