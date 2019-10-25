Hole in Geylang road forces lane closure

SINGAPORE: A hole appeared on a road in Geylang on Friday (Oct 25) morning, prompting repair works that went on into the evening.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) said it was informed at around 11am that a hole had emerged on the middle lane of Geylang Lorong 22 from Aljunied Road towards Guillemard Road.

In a statement responding to CNA's queries, the authorities added that the affected lane was "immediately cordoned off" and repair works began.

Pictures circulating online showed a hole in the middle lane of a three-lane road in front of the Grandview Suites condominium.

The hole looked to be a third of the size of a single lane and had a stool placed in front of it to warn drivers of the obstacle in their path.

"Rectification works completed at around 6pm," said LTA, adding that the lane was then reopened to traffic.

"We are also working closely with relevant agencies to investigate the cause of this incident," said LTA.

