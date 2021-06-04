People rejected, allergic to Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccines to be reimbursed if they get Sinovac COVID-19 jab at private clinics

SINGAPORE: Individuals who are allergic to, or were previously rejected from taking the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna mRNA vaccines, will be reimbursed by the Government if they decide to opt for the Sinovac COVID-19 jab at private clinics, said the Ministry of Health (MOH) on Friday (Jun 4).

There are about 34,000 such individuals, said MOH in a press release, adding that details will be made known to them in the coming week.

The announcement comes as MOH announced that it would select around 20 private clinics across Singapore to be licensed providers of the Sinovac vaccine under the Special Access Route.

They will be able to draw from Singapore's existing stock of 200,000 Sinovac doses.

"The vaccines from our current stock will be released for free to successful providers," said MOH.

"Providers will be allowed to charge patients receiving the vaccine a fee to cover their costs."

VACCINE APPROVAL

On Friday, MOH also addressed suggestions from members of the public that Health Sciences Authority (HSA) should approve the Sinovac vaccine to be part of Singapore's national vaccination programme.

This follows the World Health Organization's move to include the Sinovac vaccine in its emergency use listing (EUL).

"We would like to clarify that the WHO EUL pathway focusses on the needs of low- and middle-income countries with limited access to COVID-19 vaccines," said MOH.

"It is a risk-based process that expedites the assessment of vaccines for use in a pandemic especially in these countries, where the benefits are deemed to outweigh the risks, despite uncertainties about the safety and efficacy of the vaccine."

MOH stated that healthcare regulators in many developed jurisdictions, including Singapore, typically conduct further rigorous evaluations beyond WHO emergency use listing approval before approving a vaccine for general use.

"We wish to reiterate that HSA evaluates all applications, regardless of their country of origin, based on the same standards and requirements," said the ministry.

HSA is currently still awaiting outstanding data on the vaccine from Sinovac for it to complete its evaluation of the quality, safety and efficacy of the vaccine for inclusion in Singapore's national vaccination programme, it said.

REMOVAL OF RESTRICTIONS FOR PEOPLE WITH ANAPHYLAXIS

MOH also said on Friday that it will remove mRNA COVID-19 vaccine restrictions for some people with a history of anaphylaxis, allowing them to receive Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna jabs.

This will take effect on Jun 5.

The decision was taken after recommendation from the Expert Committee on COVID-19 Vaccination, it said.

"Local and international data indicates that mRNA vaccines are suitable for use in persons with anaphylaxis not related to mRNA vaccinations or its components," said the Committee in a separate release.

The Committee now recommends that persons with a history of anaphylaxis or allergic reactions to other drugs, food, insect stings, or unknown triggers can be vaccinated with a 30-minute observation period after the jab, it added.

Individuals with a history of anaphylaxis to any component of the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine are still not recommended to receive the mRNA COVID-19 vaccine.

Currently, there are about 32,000 individuals who are not able to take the mRNA vaccines due to severe allergies, said MOH.

"With this change, we expect a large majority of the 32,000 individuals will now be able to take the mRNA vaccines under our national vaccination programme," said MOH.

There are also about 2,000 people who had developed anaphylaxis or allergic reactions due to the first dose of an mRNA COVID-19 vaccine. This group should not receive an mRNA-based vaccine again, said MOH.

"To protect them against COVID-19, we are also evaluating and will bring in non-mRNA vaccines that are more suitable for them," said MOH.

"We expect to do this before the end of this year after the vaccines are approved by the HSA for use in our national vaccination programme."

The ministry said it would provide more details later when these vaccines are available.

