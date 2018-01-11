SIT to offer Singapore's first aircraft systems engineering degree from September

SINGAPORE: In a tie-up with SIA Engineering Company (SIAEC), the Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT) will be the first autonomous university in Singapore to offer a degree in aircraft systems engineering, it said on Thursday (Jan 11).



The new three-year programme, the Bachelor of Engineering with Honours in Aircraft Systems Engineering, will start classes in September with a first intake of 48 students, the university said in a news release.



The programme aims to develop graduates for careers as licensed aircraft engineers, project engineers and technical service or repair development engineers, SIT said.



"This is in line with the university's mission to groom industry-ready students while providing well-equipped talent for the aerospace and maintenance, repair and overhaul industries," it added.



Students enrolled in the programme will be trained by both SIT faculty and licensed aircraft engineers from SIAEC's training academy.



They will also undergo an eight-month work-study programme at SIAEC in their third year. This will see students apply theoretical knowledge to solve problems and gain first-hand industry experience in aircraft maintenance, according to SIT.



Upon graduation, students will be awarded an SIT-conferred degree as well as certificate by SIAEC, which is recognised by the Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore as a maintenance training organisation.



The certificate recognises that the student has completed a SAR-147 Approved Basic Course, a requirement for the award of an aircraft maintenance licence in Singapore.

SIT deputy president (academic) and provost Loh Han Tong said that there is a demand for skilled engineers and technicians to support the fast-growing air transport industry in Singapore and the Asia-Pacific.

"As a university of applied learning, we want to produce the 'best-in-class specialists' who will be catalysts for transformation," he added.

SIAEC senior vice president of human resources Zarina Piperdi also said such collaboration between the industry and universities benefits students, employers and the industry as relevant practical skills are imparted, shortening the total time taken to build up skills for various jobs.

Established in 2009, SIT is one of Singapore's six autonomous universities.

For academic year 2018/2019, the university will offer 43 degree programmes - including 12 of its own programmes, 12 joint degree programmes and another 19 overseas university programmes.

Its admissions period for the coming academic year is from Thursday to Mar 19. Interested students can apply via SIT's website.