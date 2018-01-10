Six arrested for prostitution at massage parlours in Jalan Besar, Little India

SINGAPORE: Six women have been arrested for allegedly providing sexual services while working illegally at massage parlours, said the police on Wednesday (Jan 10).

The suspects, aged between 21 and 43, were arrested during police operations in Jalan Besar and Little India on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Three massage outlets were also found to be operating without valid licences.

Separately, 11 women were arrested for working illegally as hostesses in public entertainment outlets along Jalan Besar and Syed Alwi Road.

Enforcement operations were conducted at entertainment outlets and unlicensed massage establishments on Jan 9 and 10. (Photo: Singapore Police Force)

The police said action will be taken against the owners of the unlicensed massage outlets as well as those who employed the hostesses illegally.

