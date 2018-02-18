Six injured in multiple-car collision on PIE

SINGAPORE: Six people were injured in a crash involving multiple vehicles on the Pan-Island Expressway (PIE) on Saturday afternoon (Feb 17).

Police said they were alerted to an accident involving four cars and a taxi along the PIE towards Changi near the Lornie Road exit at about 4.30pm.

Two women and four men aged between 24 and 55 were injured. Five were taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said.

A video posted on Roads.sg on Sunday morning shows a long line of cars that had crashed into each other on the rightmost lane of the highway.



The clip also shows a red Mini spinning after it hit the last car in the chain. The post on Roads.sg said: "Total of 11 cars were involved in this pile-up."​​​​​​​

Lornie Road exit was closed for a time due to the accident.

Advertisement

Advertisement



