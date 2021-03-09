Six men to be charged with involvement in criminal syndicate engaged in gambling

SINGAPORE: Six men will be charged on Wednesday (Mar 10) with being involved in an Organised Criminal Group (OCG).

The men, aged between 48 and 64, were in an OCG which was "extensively engaged in gambling activities", said the police in a news release on Tuesday.

The six men were among 66 people arrested in a police operation targeting criminal syndicates in October 2018.

This is the third OCG identified for prosecution for various offences under the Organised Crime Act (OCA), which came into force on Jun 1, 2016.

During an islandwide operation on Oct 24, 2018, 61 men and 5 women, aged between 17 and 63, were arrested. (Photo: Singapore Police Force)

Of the six men, five were first charged on Oct 25, 2018, for offences under the Common Gaming Houses Act (CGHA). The same five will be charged on Tuesday for offences under the Organised Crime Act (OCA) and the Societies Act, as well as for additional offences under the CGHA.

Two of the five men will be charged for additional offences under the Corruption, Drug Trafficking and Other Serious Crimes (Confiscation of Benefits) Act.

The sixth man will be charged for offences under the OCA as well as CGHA.

Under the OCA, it is an offence to be a member of an OCG.

Those found guilty of acting as, or being a member of a locally-linked OCG can be fined up to S$100,000, jailed for up to five years, or both.

"It is also illegal to instruct another person to commit offences for an OCG, and the offender will face enhanced punishments prescribed for the offence instructed," said the police.

Those found guilty of converting or transferring any benefits from criminal conduct, or removing it from jurisdiction, can be fined up to S$500,000, jailed for up to 10 years, or both.

Anyone found guilty of being a member of an unlawful society can be jailed up to S$5,000, jailed up to three years, or both.



