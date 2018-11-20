Six get public spiritedness awards for helping nab upskirt video and molest suspects

SINGAPORE: Six men received the Singapore Police Force's public spiritedness award on Tuesday (Nov 20) for helping to nab four suspects -three who took upskirt videos or photos and one who molested a woman.



In the first case, which happened on Oct 11, Mr Toh Aik Yeang was on the escalator at Serangoon MRT station at about 6.30pm when he noticed a man placing his mobile phone underneath a woman's skirt.

He grabbed the man's phone and alerted the woman, then detained the man and brought him to the station manager who alerted the police.

The second case occurred on Oct 23 at Sembawang MRT station.

Mr Lum Hui, a volunteer special constabulary officer, and Mr Eric Tan Wei Jian saw a man taking upskirt photos of a woman inside a train cabin that morning.

When confronted by the woman, the man tried to keep his mobile phone. Mr Lum, who was sitting beside the man, helped to retrieve it. Both Mr Tan and Mr Lum detained the man before calling for police assistance.

The third incident happened on the same day at Yishun MRT station at about 7.10pm.

Mr Liu Jiagui noticed a man using his elbow to knock into a woman's arm near a bakery at the station.

He followed the man and observed him molesting another woman at the escalator heading towards the linkway of the station.



Mr Liu alerted the woman about the man's actions and detained him with the help of Mr Edwin Khoo Say Poh.

In the fourth case on Oct 25, Mr Thng Kay Beng had seen a man holding out his handphone and standing close to a woman while on the escalator at Yio Chu Kang MRT station at around 7.20am.

He followed the man to the platform and spotted him viewing what appeared to be an upskirt video. He approached station staff, who detained the man.

The police have commended 19 members of the public for their public-spiritedness this year, said Assistant Commissioner of Police Koh Wei Keong.

"Such acts go a long way to help deter crime on the public transport network," he said.

"Any would-be perpetrators of crime would also think twice before they act. We wish to advise commuters to continue to be vigilant to their surroundings when travelling in public transport."

