Six teenagers arrested for rioting after fight in Jurong

SINGAPORE: Six male teenagers have been arrested over their suspected involvement in a case of rioting, police said in a news release on Tuesday (Mar 17).

The authorities were alerted to a fight involving a group of teenagers along Jurong West Central 2 at about 7.55pm on Mar 12.

The teens, aged between 16 and 18, were identified by officers from the Jurong Police Division through ground enquiries and with the aid of images from CCTVs and police cameras.

They were arrested in various locations on Monday.



The six will be charged with rioting on Thursday. If found guilty, they may be jailed up to seven years and caned.

