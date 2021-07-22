Student taken to hospital after fall from height at St Joseph’s Institution

SINGAPORE: A student at St Joseph’s Institution (SJI) was taken to hospital on Thursday (Jul 22) after a fall from height at school.

The police said they received a call for assistance at 38 Malcolm Road, the address of the school, at about 11.40am.



"A male teenager had fallen from height and was conscious when conveyed to the hospital," said the police, adding that they do not suspect foul play.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said a person was taken to KK Women's and Children's Hospital.



The boy fell from the fourth level in the common area after recess, said Mr Lee Kok Fatt, who is chairman of the SJI board of governors. The school contacted his parents and a teacher accompanied the student to hospital, Mr Lee told CNA.

In a media statement, SJI said that the school called for an ambulance after the incident.



"The boy has received medical treatment and is warded for monitoring. As police investigations are currently ongoing, we are unable to provide more details," said the school.

"We seek your understanding and cooperation to not speculate or share any source of information to respect the privacy of the injured student and his family."

St Joseph's Institution (SJI) is seen on Jul 22, 2021. (Photo: Jeremy Long)

In a letter to parents seen by CNA, SJI principal Adrian Danker said some of the students had witnessed the incident.

"The SJI pastoral team and counsellors have attended to them and their well-being."

He added: “We know you will also be concerned about your child’s well-being in view of this incident at this time. We ask for your cooperation to look out for your child. Please inform his/her FT (form tutor) if you observe that your child may be in distress or in need of any emotional or psychological support."

The principal also asked parents for their help in ensuring that any photos or videos that may have been taken will not be shared anywhere.



"This is because investigations are ongoing and we hope to respect the privacy of the affected boy and his family," said Dr Danker.



“I wish to reassure you that we will continue to care for our Josephians in our SJI community during this trying time with the additional (safe management measures). The school is here to support your child."

