Continuing Education and Training courses to move online under new COVID-19 measures

SINGAPORE: All Continuing Education and Training (CET) courses will be conducted through virtual classrooms and other forms of e-learning from Apr 7 until May 4.

This includes training programmes which are currently in progress.



This is in line with the additional measures announced last Friday in response to the COVID-19 situation, said SkillsFuture Singapore, adding that the end-date may be extended.



All in-person training will also be suspended during this period. SkillsFuture Singapore's approval will be required for in-person training and this will only be granted for "exceptional cases".

Applications for in-person training must meet one of the following conditions to be considered:

The training is for one of the sectors severely affected by COVID-19 and supported under SkillsFuture Singapore’s Enhanced Training Support Package, i.e. tourism, aviation, retail, food services, land transport, and arts and culture; or

The training is urgently needed for essential roles to support the national COVID-19 efforts; or

The training is part of a job placement programme.

Training providers must also prove that the specific training cannot be conducted online.

Any approved in-person training or assessment will have to implement the prevailing safe distancing measures for the workplace stipulated by the Ministry of Manpower.



