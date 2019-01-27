Seven members of S$40m SkillsFuture claims scam to face additional charges

SINGAPORE: Seven members of an alleged criminal syndicate that defrauded statutory board SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG) of almost S$40 million will be slapped with additional charges on Monday (Jan 28).

These seven persons, along with six others, have already been charged for offences that include cheating, forgery, money laundering and perversion of justice.

The additional charges include criminal conspiracy, use of forged documents and failure to exercise reasonable diligence as directors of the business entities, the police said on Sunday.





The police said that four of the 13 members of the syndicate are "key members" and had fled Singapore before the Commercial Affairs Department (CAD) had commenced investigations.

CAD worked with its foreign counterparts in China, Hong Kong and Malaysia to bring them back to face charges.

The alleged syndicate used nine business entities, comprising both training providers and employer companies, to make training grant claims with SSG.

Close to S$40 million of training grants was paid out by SSG to the nine business entities over six months.

“Crime is increasingly complex and transnational, and we need to collaborate closely with law enforcement partners overseas to bring criminals to justice," said CAD director David Chew.

"The successful return of the suspects to Singapore is testament to our strong partnership with our foreign counterparts," he added.