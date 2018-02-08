SkillsFuture Singapore warns public not to be misled by claims that credits will expire

SINGAPORE: Has someone knocked on your door asking you to sign up for SkillsFuture courses because your credits will expire?

That information is false and it goes against guidelines issued to training providers, said SkillsFuture Singapore (SSG) in a notice on Thursday (Feb 8).

SSG, which administers the SkillsFuture scheme, said it has received reports that individuals are going door to door, asking people to sign up for courses. These individuals also told them that the credits will expire and they will not be eligible for top-ups, if they do not sign up for courses.

All Singaporeans aged 25 and above receive a S$500 credit from the Government to attend courses by approved training providers, as part of a national movement to encourage lifelong learning. SSG made clear that the credits will not expire.







It also reiterated that training providers are not allowed to use "misleading marketing techniques" or "gimmicks" such as lucky draws and freebies to promote their programmes.



"SSG takes a serious view of any individual or organisation who contravene our guidelines and terms on the use of SkillsFuture Credit, and we have issued warning and suspension letters to training providers which have breached the guidelines," it said.

It was reported last month that a hawker was misled into spending his SkillsFuture credits on a tablet. He was approached by four "sales representatives" at the coffeeshop where he worked and was told that he had to spend his SkillsFuture credits before they expire.

The hawker's son told Channel NewsAsia that the sales representatives also helped his father access his SingPass account, and S$450 in credits were deducted from his account. A police report was lodged.

SSG said members of the public may report cases of suspicious practices on its feedback portal.

