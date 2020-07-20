PwC executive chairman Yeoh Oon Jin to succeed Lim Sim Seng as SLA board chairman

SINGAPORE: Mr Yeoh Oon Jin, executive chairman of PwC Singapore, will succeed Mr Lim Sim Seng as board chairman of the Singapore Land Authority (SLA).

Together with Mr Yeoh, the Ministry of Law also appointed as SLA's deputy chairman, Mr Loh Lik Peng, founder and owner of hospitality group Unlisted Collection.

These appointments will commence on Aug 1, said the ministry in a press release on Monday (Jul 20).



Mr Yeoh and Mr Loh have served as deputy chairman and member of the SLA board respectively since August 2017. Both their appointments will be for a period of two years.

The ministry said outgoing chairman Lim pushed "a holistic transformation agenda for SLA" during his six-year term, and implemented "numerous innovations" such as SMART Land Asset Management System, Virtual Singapore and 3D Singapore.



"Mr Lim played a key role in helping SLA become more proactive and enterprise-centric," it added.

Mr Yeoh, his successor, has been with PwC for more than 30 years, and a key member of the firm's leadership team for more than 15 years.

He has a "considerable experience working on corporatisations, initial public listings, due diligence and transaction support work in relation to acquisitions and restructuring", according to a biography provided by the law ministry.



Mr Yeoh's future deputy Mr Loh is "a well-known hotelier, restaurateur and entrepreneur" who has successfully set up various ventures across Singapore, Shanghai and London, said his bio. He has also been a corporate litigator.

The law ministry also appointed new board members Jerry Koh and Lim Soon Chong. Mr Koh is a joint managing partner at Allen and Gledhill, while Mr Lim is a regional head at DBS bank.

Current board members Marina Chin and Ho Chee Pong will be reappointed for a two-year term, while Ms Lock Yin Mei has completed her current term as board member.

"The Ministry of Law and SLA extend their appreciation to Mr Lim and Ms Lock for their invaluable contributions to SLA during their terms of appointment," the authorities said.



SLA operates as a statutory board under the law ministry and is responsible for managing state land through land sales, leases, acquisitions and allocations.

