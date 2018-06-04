Slight hazy Sunday due to 'accumulation of particulate matter': NEA
SINGAPORE: The burning smell that you might have sensed early on Sunday (Jun 3) was due to an "accumulation of particulate matter under light wind conditions".
Replying to Channel NewsAsia's queries, the National Environment Agency (NEA) said the slight hazy conditions had improved by the late morning.
Residents in Thomson, Toa Payoh and Bishan had reported the burning smell on Sunday, with some taking to social media and wondering if the haze was back.
NEA said its officers were deployed at Toa Payoh Lorong 1 and Lorong 6, where the burning smell was reported, to assess the air quality and to take air samples for laboratory analysis.
"The levels of air pollutants measured were found to be within the normal range," NEA said adding that no hotspots were detected in the nearby region.
NEA said it will continue to monitor the air quality levels.
The 24-hr PSI range on Monday at 7am was at the Moderate range at 51-100, with the 3-hr PSI at 61.