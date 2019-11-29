Alert on 3 products containing banned substance, hallucination-causing stimulant

SINGAPORE: Three products have been found to contain undeclared potent ingredients, including a banned substance, prompting the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) to alert the public against consuming them.

Milan Latte and Choco Lose For Fitness have been found to contain sibutramine which was banned in 2010 due to an increased risk of heart attacks and strokes, said HSA in a release on Friday (Nov 29).

Another brand, Valentus Slimroast Optimum Dark Roast Coffee, was found to contain phenethylamine which has a stimulatory effect on the brain and can be addictive.

The substance can cause rapid heartbeat, psychiatric conditions such as hallucinations and agitation, liver and kidney failure, or even death.

The products were brought to HSA's attention by consumers complaining of adverse effects, such as breathlessness, heart palpitations, giddiness, nausea and significant reduction in appetite.



Be wary of exaggerated claims on slimming products, says the Health Sciences Authority. (Photo: HSA)

Consumers should stop taking these products immediately, and see a doctor if they feel unwell, said HSA.



Milan Latte carried taglines such as "decrease the growth of cancer cells".

Such exaggerated claims or unexpectedly quick effects should ring alarm bells that the product might contain harmful ingredients, HSA said.



Choco Lose For Fitness is marketed to be "fast (in) burning fats", while the Valentus coffee brand claimed to "metabolise fat to energy" and "boost circulation and oxygen delivery".

These products were sold on multiple e-commerce and social media platforms, said HSA. A shop on Haig Road also sold Choco Lose For Fitness.

Slimming products found to contain undeclared potent ingredients are sold online, says Health Sciences Authority. (Photo: HSA)

Web administrators and the said shop have been told to stop sales of the products.

"All sellers and suppliers must stop selling these products immediately," said HSA, warning that they would be prosecuted. Convicted offenders may be jailed up to two years or fined up to S$10,000, or both.

