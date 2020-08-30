SLR Revolution at Excelsior mall designated new COVID-19 cluster after another employee tests positive

SINGAPORE: SLR Revolution in Excelsior Shopping Centre has been identified as a COVID-19 cluster another employee tested positive for the virus, becoming the fourth case to be linked to the camera shop.

The latest case is a 57-year-old Singaporean man who was included in the Ministry of Health's (MOH) report on Sunday (Aug 30) night.

The man, who is asymptomatic, was confirmed as a case on Saturday.

He had earlier been placed on quarantine after his colleague, a 61-year-old Singaporean man, tested positive on Aug 20.

The first employee - who went to work during his infectious period - has so far been linked to a 65-year-old Singaporean woman who tested positive for the disease on Aug 23.

MOH on Thursday also reported that a 31-year-old Singaporean woman tested positive after visiting the camera shop on Aug 17, and "may have had contact" with the 61-year-old employee.

As a precautionary measure after the 31-year-old woman tested positive, MOH said it would contact and facilitate COVID-19 tests for everyone who had visited the camera shop between Aug 15 and 18.

LATEST CASE DETECTED DURING SECOND TEST

On Aug 20, SLR Revolution wrote on Facebook that all its staff members who worked at the Excelsior branch were quarantined for 14 days after the first employee tested positive.

On Aug 25, it said that although its Excelsior branch employees had tested negative for COVID-19, they would not return to work until Sep 1. The shop was reopened on Friday, manned by employees from its Jurong Point branch, it added.

The company wrote on Facebook late Sunday night that its Excelsior branch employees have done a second swab test and serology test before the end of the quarantine order.

“Unfortunately, one of our (quarantined) staff ... tested positive after the second swab test,” SLR Revolution said.

“This is an unfortunate COVID-19 situation and we seek the understanding of our customers. We will closely monitor the situation closely to ensure the well-being of our customers and our people.”

MOH said on Sunday it has identified and contacted 240 people so far. In all, 224 people have been swabbed and their results are pending.

MOH is facilitating testing for the remaining individuals.

