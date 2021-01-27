Company fined for illegally importing 180kg of vegetables

SINGAPORE: A company was fined S$5,000 on Wednesday (Jan 27) for illegally importing 180 kg of fresh vegetables for sale.



The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) said its officers detected the undeclared fresh vegetables in July last year.



The undeclared vegetables found during the inspection was green capsicum and they were inside consignments imported from Malaysia by SM Vegetables, added SFA.

All the illegal consignments were seized.



SFA said food can only be imported by licensed importers, and every consignment must be declared and accompanied with a valid import permit.



Illegally imported vegetables are of unknown sources and can pose a food safety risk. The long-term ingestion of excessive pesticide residues through the consumption of vegetables that have been subjected to pesticide abuse could lead to adverse health effects, it added.



Those found guilty of illegally importing fresh fruits and vegetables face a fine of up to S$10,000, up to three years’ jail, or both.