Smoke seen coming from escalator at Ang Mo Kio MRT station; SMRT investigating

SINGAPORE: Smoke was seen rising from an escalator at Ang Mo Kio MRT station leading to the underground linkway to AMK Hub on Monday afternoon (Feb 5).

In a statement to the media, SMRT vice president for corporate communications Margaret Teo said the transport operator is investigating the incident. The escalator has been shut down and the linkway closed "for commuter safety", she said, adding that train services on the North-South Line are not affected.





Eyewitness Pan Zhengxiang told Channel NewsAsia that he saw smoke rising suddenly from the escalator some time between 1.30pm and 2pm.

SCDF personnel at Ang Mo Kio MRT station. (Photo: Matin Akmal)

"Many were still using the escalator initially," he said. "The public later helped raise awareness of the situation ... so (people can) avoid the escalator."

According to Facebook user Jas Chua, there was a "pungent smell" and it was difficult to breathe.



Fire engines from the Singapore Civil Defence Force were seen parked outside the MRT station.

Fire engines were seen parked outside Ang Mo Kio MRT station. (Photo: Pan Zhengxiang)

Channel NewsAsia understands that SMRT technicians are on-site.

Police outside Ang Mo Kio MRT station after smoke was seen coming from an escalator. (Matin Akmal)

This is a developing story. Details to come.

