Freon gas leak forces passengers to alight at Tanjong Pagar MRT station

SINGAPORE: Passengers on board an eastbound train were forced to alight and board the next train at Tanjong Pagar MRT station on Thursday morning (Jun 7) because of a freon gas leak.

SMRT staff detected smoke from beneath the train at 9.45am while it was stationary at the platform, said Ms Margaret Teo, vice-president of corporate communications at SMRT, in response to Channel NewsAsia's queries.

Advertisement

"As a safety precaution, all passengers on board the affected train were asked to alight and board the next train," she said. "The train was withdrawn from service for further checks."

"Preliminary investigations into the cause of the smoke point to a leaking air-conditioning compressor that released freon gas."

A photo circulating online showed the smoky interior of an MRT train with a passenger covering his nose.

The occurrence comes about two years after a nearly identical incident at the same MRT station, when passengers were told to alight after smoke was seen coming from their train at the platform.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The smoke in that incident was also caused by freon gas leaking from the train's air-conditioning system.