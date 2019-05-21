Smoking cabin that turns cigarette smoke into clean air launched in one-north

SINGAPORE: A smoking cabin that is fitted with a filtering system, turning cigarette smoke into clean air, was launched on Tuesday (May 21) outside Fusionopolis in one-north.

"It is the first facility that has been developed to solve the issue of secondhand cigarette smoke in Singapore," said Southern Globe Corporation (SGC), the company which launched the cabin.



It uses a three-layer filtration system that was developed in Denmark.

First, cigarette smoke is passed through a pre-filter which removes larges dust particles. A HEPA filter then removes small harmful particles the size of 0.3 microns, before an "activated carbon filter" removes tobacco smells and chemicals.

It then releases "99.95 per cent pure air" to the environment, said SGC.

Smoking Cabin SG filters various particles in cigarette smoke. (Image: SGC)

The air-conditioned cabin can hold up to 10 smokers.

A prototype that was introduced earlier this month has been used by about 100 smokers daily, said SGC.



Design Jukebox director Drake Lim smokes in Smoking Cabin SG. (Photo: SGC)

The filtration system made by a Danish company has been used in countries such as Dubai, Japan and Kuwait, said SGC.

It added that it plans to roll out 60 smoking cabins around Singapore by the end of the year.

