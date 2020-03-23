SMRT worker dies from injuries after workplace accident at Bishan Depot

SINGAPORE: An SMRT staff member died on Monday (Mar 23) after sustaining "severe injuries" while working at Bishan Depot.



Group Chief Executive Officer, Mr Neo Kian Hong said Technical Officer Muhammad Afiq Senawi had been working in a Rolling Stock workshop and was operating a hydraulic press machine when the accident occurred at about 9.20am.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"First-aid was immediately rendered. He was then conveyed to the hospital. Unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries and passed away at the hospital at about 11.20am.

"We have conveyed our deepest condolences to his family and are rendering support and assistance at this very difficult time," Mr Neo added.



SMRT said that it is assisting the Land Transport Authority, the Ministry of Manpower, and the police with the investigations.

The transport operator has called a safety time-out and suspended all similar maintenance works while investigations are ongoing.



Advertisement

Advertisement

According to the SMRT website, its Rolling Stock Depot and Rolling Stock Workshop are where staff members perform maintenance and inspection tasks on trains and components respectively.



This is not the first time an SMRT worker has died as the result of a workplace accident.

In 2016, two SMRT workers were killed by an oncoming train between Pasir Ris and Tampines stations. They were part of a 15-man team sent to check on a track fault about 190m away from Pasir Ris station.

SMRT Trains was fined a record S$400,000 in February 2017 for the safety lapse.



In Dec 2018, an SMRT worker who was carrying out maintenance work near Joo Koon station suffered foot injuries, and later had to have the lower part of his right leg amputated.



According to the Workplace Safety and Health 2019 report, workplace fatalities last year fell to the lowest since 2004, but the rate of injuries climbed to a five-year high.



There were 39 fatalities last year, or 1.1 deaths for every 100,000 workers, a dip from 41 fatalities and a rate of 1.2 in 2018.



Collapse or failure of structure and equipment, vehicular-related incidents and falls from height dominated the top three causes of fatal injuries, with seven cases in each category.

