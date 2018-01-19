SMRT board 'has confidence' in management team

SINGAPORE: SMRT said on Friday (Jan 19) that its board has confidence in the company's management team and the ongoing efforts to enhance management, operational and maintenance capabilities.

The train operator was responding to queries by Channel NewsAsia after media reports that the company's vice-president of corporate communications, Patrick Nathan, had resigned.

In a statement, Ms Margaret Teo, the head of corporate marketing and communications, said: “The chairman and board of directors remain focused on providing stewardship and working closely with management, led by Group CEO Mr Desmond Kuek, to deliver on various key initiatives including asset renewal projects."

In relation to the reports of Mr Nathan's resignation, she said that the company does not comment on staff movements.

A Straits Times report on Thursday said that Mr Nathan has resigned and is serving out his notice. It also said that "observers are expecting chief executive Desmond Kuek to step down as well". It did not specify which observers it was referring to or why they expect this to happen.

SMRT has been under pressure from the public and the government in recent months after a series of high-profile incidents, including the train collision at Joo Koon station in November which left more than 30 people injured, and the flooding of a section of a tunnel in October which caused prolonged delays.

