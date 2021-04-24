SMRT bus driver suspended after near miss with pedestrian in Choa Chu Kang

SINGAPORE: A bus driver with SMRT has been suspended after failing to give way to a pedestrian crossing the road at a junction in Choa Chu Kang.

A video of the incident, posted on the Facebook page SG Road Vigilante on Friday (Apr 23), shows a woman crossing the road, with the traffic light in her favour.

Bus service 190 is seen making a right turn without stopping at the crossing, prompting the woman to jump out of the way to avoid the vehicle.

In response to CNA's queries, SMRT said it is investigating the incident.

“We have reviewed the video of the incident. The bus captain is suspended pending investigation," said Mr Lee Yong Heng, director of bus operations at SMRT Buses.

“Safety is top priority for us.”

