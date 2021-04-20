SMRT plans to change entire taxi fleet to electric vehicles within 5 years

SINGAPORE: Transport operator SMRT is targeting to change its entire taxi fleet to electric vehicles within five years, with the first batch of 300 to arrive in Singapore progressively from July.

The fleet could include models such as sedans, station wagons and multi-purpose vehicles to “meet the diverse needs of the market as it evolves”, SMRT said in a news release on Tuesday (Apr 20).

Advertisement

Advertisement

The move is part of the company’s growth strategy in green businesses under Strides Mobility, its sustainable urban mobility services arm. The strategy includes introducing services using electric vehicles such as taxis, cars, vans, limousines, motorcycles and buses.



Strides Mobility has also recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding with EuroSports Technologies to develop, deploy and distribute smart electric motorcycles in Singapore and the region.



SMRT is "among the first point-to-point transport operators to commit to the deployment of electric taxis on a large scale", SMRT Road Holdings president Tan Kian Heong said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Going green is an integral part of how we operate our business.”

SMRT added more than 600 Toyota Prius hybrid taxis to its fleet in 2013, becoming the largest hybrid taxi operator in Singapore at the time. The fleet became fully hybrid last year.

Advertisement

Deputy Prime Minister Heng Swee Keat announced in his Budget speech in February that Singapore will push for the adoption of electric vehicles. The Government aims to have 60,000 charging points for electric vehicles at public car parks and private premises by 2030, up from a previous target of 28,000.

Changes to registration fees and road tax will also be introduced to narrow the cost differential between electric cars and internal combustion engine cars.

