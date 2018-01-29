SMRT confirms departure of corporate communications VP Patrick Nathan

SINGAPORE: Transport operator SMRT on Monday (Jan 29) announced its vice-president for corporate communications Patrick Nathan will be leaving the company this March to "pursue other interests".

In a human resources circular sent to all SMRT staff and seen by Channel NewsAsia, the company said it wished to express its gratitude to Mr Nathan for his contributions. He joined SMRT as director for Security and Emergency Planning and was appointed to his current position in 2013.

Local media reports had stated earlier this month that he had resigned from the transport operator.

Mr Nathan said of his six years at the company: "I would like to take this opportunity to convey my appreciation to the chairman, Board members, CEO, management and all staff for the wonderful support I have received during my six years at SMRT.

"I joined the company at a time of great change and was part of this incredible journey that saw significant upgrade and renewal programmes being undertaken to lift rail reliability. I am extremely proud to be part of a public transport company that provides a frontline, daily and essential service to Singaporeans."

The company said that as vice-president of corporate communications, he had built up SMRT’s digital media presence, and was "deeply involved" in its reputation management and crisis communications efforts.

Margaret Teo, vice-president of corporate communications at SMRT.

Taking over his position from Feb 1 this year is Ms Margaret Teo, and she will be the chief spokesperson for SMRT Group, the circular added.

Ms Teo will lead the organisation's external and internal communication strategies and, in tandem with its strategic objectives, will "drive strategic messaging, media relations, internal communications, corporate affairs, community engagement, corporate social responsibility and online engagements through new media platforms including the SMRTCONNECT app".



The executive joined SMRT in August 2014 as head of Corporate and Marketing Communications.

Also mentioned in the circular was the appointment of Ms Elaine Koh as the Chief Commuter Engagement Officer - a new position created as part of "SMRT's continuing efforts to focus on commuter satisfaction in our public transport services, in particular our train services" - from Feb 1.

Ms Koh will take over the current Passenger Service Department and lead a team to "enhance service quality and improve commuter satisfaction through listening to and gathering feedback from commuters".

She joined the organisation in October 2014 as director of marketing at SMRT Commercial.