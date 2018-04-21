SMRT defends Neo Kian Hong's appointment, cites new chief's 'personal values' and 'leadership qualities'

SINGAPORE: Transport operator SMRT on Saturday (Apr 21) defended the appointment of its next group chief executive Neo Kian Hong, citing the senior civil servant's "personal values" and "leadership qualities" as key reasons for his appointment.

In a Straits Times forum letter on Saturday, SMRT's vice-president for corporate communications Margaret Teo outlined the "key criteria and considerations" in selecting SMRT's new chief.

These were: "Personal values, leadership qualities, relevant engineering knowledge, track record in operations and people management, and the ability to collaborate with multiple stakeholders."

"An executive search firm was engaged to conduct a comprehensive global search based on the selection criteria," wrote Ms Teo.

"The interview panel finally decided on Mr Neo Kian Hong as they were particularly impressed with his personal values and leadership qualities," she wrote, adding that industry experience "was considered in the process".

Ms Teo's letter was in response to another Straits Times forum letter published on Thursday, in which its author Dr Michael Loh Toon Seng said that he was "disappointed" that SMRT had chosen "another chief executive" without "relevant experience".

Mr Neo, 54, is currently the Permanent Secretary for Defence Development and also a former chief of defence force. He was also appointed a non-executive director of Singapore Technologies Engineering last June.

"With due respect, how did the relevant decision-makers end up appointing another SMRT chief with zero experience in the transport industry, zero experience working in the private sector and zero experience at the board level of any company, let alone a $1 billion company?" wrote Dr Loh.

In response, Ms Teo said that a "key attribute" the interview panel took into account was an understanding of local public transport needs.

"Of course, a key attribute considered in the final selection was the candidate's understanding of the needs of Singapore's commuters and public transport system," she wrote.

The panel also recognised Mr Neo's engineering qualifications, said Ms Teo.

"The panel recognised that Mr Neo has engineering qualifications and can be well supported by a team of committed and professional rail engineers," she wrote.

"As the chairman of DSO National Laboratories and the Defence Science and Technology Agency, he has knowledge and good experience in building strong engineering, system acquisition and maintenance capabilities."

Therefore SMRT decided to give the position "to a Singaporean with strong leadership qualities and the right heart to serve SMRT and, most importantly, our commuters", she wrote, adding that Mr Neo also had the ability to keep morale high and motivate staff.

Mr Neo's appointment will take effect on Aug 1 as current SMRT chief Desmond Kuek steps down.

Mr Kuek, who is also a former chief of defence force, will bow down from his position after five-and-a-half years at the helm of the beleaguered transport company.



SMRT has been at the heart of several high-profile train incidents in recent months, including a train collision at Joo Koon MRT station last November and a flooded MRT tunnel in October.