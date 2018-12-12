SMRT employee injured during track maintenance work near Joo Koon station

SINGAPORE: An SMRT employee was injured while carrying out maintenance work near Joo Koon MRT station on early Wednesday morning (Dec 12).

The employee suffered foot injuries and was taken to the hospital by the Singapore Civil Defence Force personnel, said the transport operator in an email to Channel NewsAsia.



Advertisement

"Workplace safety is a priority for us, and we will be carrying a full investigation into the accident," SMRT said.



The accident, which happened at about 4.10am, caused train service to be disrupted between Gul Circle and Boon Lay along the East-West Line (EWL).



"As this process required some time, the start of train service between Gul Circle and Boon Lay MRT station (both bounds) had to be delayed," said SMRT in the statement.

After the employee was taken to hospital, SMRT engineering and operations teams conducted further checks on the track before service between Gul Circle and Boon Lay MRT stations was able to start at 6.20am, the statement added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The employee is currently in a stable condition and undergoing treatment at the hospital, said SMRT.



[EWL]:Due to an accident during track maintenance, there is no train svc btwn #GulCircle and #BoonLay. Free regular bus and free bridging services are available between #GulCircle and #BoonLay. — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) December 11, 2018

SMRT first tweeted about the accident at around 5am.



[EWL]: Due to an accident on track side , there is no train svc btwn #GulCircle and #BoonLay.

Free Bus bridging services is available between #GulCircle and #BoonLay. — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) December 11, 2018

At around 6.20am, SMRT said trains were "progressively returning back to normal speed" and that services on the EWL have resumed.

"We are sorry to all commuters who were affected this morning," it said.

During the disruption, free regular bus and bridging serves were available between the two stations.

