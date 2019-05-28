Extended SMRT train and bus services on eve of Hari Raya

SINGAPORE: Train services, as well as selected bus services, will be extended for passengers travelling late on Jun 4 - the eve of Hari Raya Puasa, said SMRT on Tuesday (May 28).

The last trains on the North-South Line and East-West Line will depart City Hall station at 12.30am on Jun 5. These trains are bound for Jurong East, Marina South Pier, Pasir Ris and Tuas Link.

On the Circle Line, the last train to HarbourFront will depart Dhoby Ghaut at 11.55pm. The train running in the opposite direction will leave HarbourFront at 11.30pm.



Several bus services will also be extended for passengers travelling from various interchanges.

The last buses on services 300, 301, 302, 307 and 983A will depart Choa Chu Kang interchange at 1.35am on Jun 5.

Meanwhile, the last trip for buses 901, 911, 912 and 913 will leave Woodlands Interchange at 1.20am. Last buses for services 920, 922 and 973A will also depart Bukit Panjang Interchange at this time.



From Sembawang interchange, the last buses on services 859A and 883A will leave at 1.30am.