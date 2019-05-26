SMRT investigating power faults that caused NSL, Circle Line train disruptions

SINGAPORE: SMRT said it is investigating the power faults on Sunday morning (May 26) that disrupted train services along the North-South Line (NSL) and the Circle Line (CCL).

The disruptions triggered a series of Twitter alerts from the train operator.

Advertisement

The first power fault occurred at about 4.45am at Raffles Place MRT station on the NSL, SMRT said in a Facebook update at around 11am, providing details on the incidents.

When train services began, they operated at longer intervals between Newton and Marina South Pier, it added.

SMRT advised commuters to add 30 minutes of train travel time, in a tweet at about 6.40am.

[NSL]: Due to a power fault, pls add 30mins train travel time btwn #Newton and #MarinaSouthPier. — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) May 25, 2019

It added regular train services resumed progressively from 7.25am after its engineers were deployed to rectify the fault.

Advertisement

Advertisement

About 30 minutes after SMRT tweeted that the fault had been cleared on the NSL, it announced a separate power fault on the CCL which it said was unrelated to the earlier fault.



[CCL]: Due to Power Fault, No train service btwn #MarinaBay and #Bayfront. Free regular bus services activated btwn #MarinaBay and #Payalebar. — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) May 25, 2019

The power fault on the CCL occurred at about 7.35am between Marina Bay and Bayfront stations, SMRT said, adding that train services resumed from about 7.50am.

This was followed by recurrence of the power fault which had occurred earlier along the NSL. At 8.26am, SMRT tweeted that there were no train services between Orchard and Marina South Pier as a result.

Train services resumed from around 8.50am.

[NSL] UPDATE: Fault cleared, train svcs are progressively being restored. Free regular bus & free bridging bus svcs are still available btwn #MarinaSouthPier and #Newton. — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) May 26, 2019

Free bus services were made available during the disruptions, according to the train operator which added that its staff were deployed to the affected stations to assist commuters.

SMRT said it is investigating the causes of the incidents and apologised to commuters affected by the disruptions.





