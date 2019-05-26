SMRT investigating power faults that caused NSL, Circle Line train disruptions
SINGAPORE: SMRT said it is investigating the power faults on Sunday morning (May 26) that disrupted train services along the North-South Line (NSL) and the Circle Line (CCL).
The disruptions triggered a series of Twitter alerts from the train operator.
The first power fault occurred at about 4.45am at Raffles Place MRT station on the NSL, SMRT said in a Facebook update at around 11am, providing details on the incidents.
When train services began, they operated at longer intervals between Newton and Marina South Pier, it added.
SMRT advised commuters to add 30 minutes of train travel time, in a tweet at about 6.40am.
It added regular train services resumed progressively from 7.25am after its engineers were deployed to rectify the fault.
About 30 minutes after SMRT tweeted that the fault had been cleared on the NSL, it announced a separate power fault on the CCL which it said was unrelated to the earlier fault.
The power fault on the CCL occurred at about 7.35am between Marina Bay and Bayfront stations, SMRT said, adding that train services resumed from about 7.50am.
This was followed by recurrence of the power fault which had occurred earlier along the NSL. At 8.26am, SMRT tweeted that there were no train services between Orchard and Marina South Pier as a result.
Train services resumed from around 8.50am.
Free bus services were made available during the disruptions, according to the train operator which added that its staff were deployed to the affected stations to assist commuters.
SMRT said it is investigating the causes of the incidents and apologised to commuters affected by the disruptions.