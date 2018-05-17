5 stations along NSL to have shorter operating hours for maintenance works

SINGAPORE: Five stations along the North-South Line (NSL) will have their operating hours adjusted on Fridays and weekends for more rail maintenance works to take place, announced SMRT on Thursday (May 17).

Admiralty, Sembawang, Yishun, Khatib and Yio Chu Kang MRT stations will close earlier at around 11pm on Fridays and Saturdays and open later at around 8am on the weekends from Jun 1 to Jul 1.

Commuters will still be able to travel on the NSL during this period between Jurong East and Woodlands, and between Ang Mo Kio and Marina South Pier.



Train services will retain normal operating hours on Jun 15 to Jun 17, with operating hours extended on the eve of Hari Raya Puasa, said SMRT.



ALTERNATIVE TRAVEL ARRANGEMENTS

During this period, shuttle bus service 10 will ferry passengers along the stretch of NSL between Woodlands and Ang Mo Kio stations, said the transport operator.

The shuttle will stop at designated bus stops near the affected stations to pick up and drop off passengers.

Express 17, another shuttle, will operate point-to-point between Woodlands and Bukit Panjang stations, connecting commuters directly to the Downtown Line, added SMRT.

"As the timing of the first and last trains departing the affected stations

along the NSL will vary, commuters are advised to check for station-specific

timings on SMRT’s trains’ website and social media platforms when planning

their journeys on affected dates," SMRT added.

