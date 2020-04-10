COVID-19: SMRT reviewing safe distancing on buses; notice on passenger limits was put up 'prematurely'

SINGAPORE: SMRT is still in discussion with the Land Transport Authority (LTA) about specific measures to limit passengers on its buses, as part of stricter safe-distancing measures to curb the spread of COVID-19, the operator said on Friday (Apr 10).

This comes after a notice made its rounds on social media stating that from Friday, bus captains will limit the number of passengers who can board buses.

The notice stated that a maximum of 10 passengers will be allowed on a single decker bus and up to 16 passengers will be allowed on a double decker bus at the interchange.

"One of my staff put it (the notice) up prematurely for internal reference," SMRT Buses bus operations director Vincent Gay said, in response to queries from CNA. "The notice has since been removed."



LTA had announced on Thursday additional safe distancing measures on public transport to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Safe distancing stickers will be progressively rolled out on all trains, train stations, buses, bus stops and bus interchanges to mark out spaces and seats that should be avoided by commuters.



Transport ambassadors will also work with LTA enforcement officers and bus captains to ensure commuters comply with the measures, such as limiting the number of commuters who can enter train stations and buses.



