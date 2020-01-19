Trains and buses to feature Chinese New Year decorations from Jan 19

SINGAPORE: Transport operators SMRT and SBS Transit will roll out trains decorated for Chinese New Year on all five rail lines from Sunday (Jan 19) until Feb 15.

“These themed trains and buses feature adorable zodiac motifs, blooming flowers and gold ingots to help bring the festive cheer to commuters,” the Land Transport Authority (LTA) said in a news release.

The trains will be decorated from Jan 19 to Feb 15. (Photo: Land Transport Authority)

One train on each of Singapore’s five rail lines has been decorated.

Clarke Quay and Dhoby Ghaut MRT stations has also been decked out as a themed stations, as a way to “encourage commuters to take public transport for their festive errands”, LTA added.

Chinese New Year decorations at Clarke Quay MRT station. (Photo: Land Transport Authority)

Chinese New Year decorations at Clarke Quay MRT station. (Photo: Land Transport Authority)

Buses for services 80, 143, 166, 147, 174, 61, 960 and 963 will also be decorated progressively from next week.

“These buses ply through areas like Chinatown, Toa Payoh, Sengkang, Jurong East and Clementi, bringing celebrations to the heartlands,” LTA said.

The themed trains are a collaboration with Kreta Ayer-Kim Seng Citizens’ Consultative Committee, said LTA.