Signalling fault causes early morning delays on the North-South Line

SINGAPORE: A signalling fault on Monday (Mar 29) morning caused delays along the North-South Line.



Line operator SMRT first posted on social media at about 5.47am about the delay, advising passengers to add 25 minutes to their travel time between Raffles Place and Toa Payoh.

An hour later, SMRT revised the above figure to 35 minutes. It also said to avoid taking trains between the Bishan and Marina South Pier stations.

[NSL] UPDATE: Due to a signaling fault, pls add 35mins train travel time btwn #RafflesPlace and #Novena. Free regular and bridging bus services are available between #MarinaSouthPier and #ToaPayoh. — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) March 28, 2021

At about 7.30am, SMRT advised commuters to add 45 minutes to their travel time between Raffles Place and Bishan.





"At the start of service this morning, a signalling fault occurred between Newton and City Hall on the North-South Line," SMRT said on Facebook at about 7am,

The company said that its engineers were working to rectify the fault, and that trains would be moving at a slower speed.

[NSL] UPDATE: Commuters are advised to make alternative travel arrangements, including taking East West Line, Circle Line, North East Line and Downtown Line to the city. — SMRT Corporation (@SMRT_Singapore) March 28, 2021

Free buses were plying between Toa Payoh and Marina South Pier stations to ferry commuters affected by the delay, SMRT said.



SMRT also advised commuters heading to the city to make alternative travel arrangements on other lines.



"Commuters coming from the North are advised to take the East West Line via Jurong East, and the Circle Line via Bishan," it said.