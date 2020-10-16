2 taken to hospital after fire at Somerset MRT station involving locomotive train

SINGAPORE: Two people were taken to hospital after fire broke out at Somerset MRT station in the early hours of Friday (Oct 16), said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

SCDF said at about 12.45am on Friday, it was alerted to the fire at Somerset MRT station, which lies along the underground stretch of the North-South Line.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"The fire involved the engine compartment of a locomotive train," SCDF added.



Employees of SMRT, which operates the line, put out the fire using four extinguishers prior to SCDF's arrival, said the authorities.

Two people were taken to Singapore General Hospital for smoke inhalation.

"The cause of fire is under investigation," said SCDF.



Advertisement

Advertisement

CNA has contacted SMRT for more information on the incident.

Train services on three MRT lines operated by SMRT were disrupted during the evening peak hours on Wednesday, due to a breakdown of insulation of a power cable and an attempt to restore power to two MRT lines without "first isolating the fault".



The disruption affected train services from Woodlands to Jurong East on the North-South Line, Queenstown to Gul Circle on the East-West Line, and HarbourFront to Serangoon on the Circle Line.