'We'll take care of our staff': SMRT CEO, after employee injured during track maintenance work

SINGAPORE: SMRT is "very saddened" by a recent workplace accident in which an employee was injured while carrying out maintenance work, SMRT Group CEO Neo Kian Hong said on Friday (Dec 14).

Speaking to Channel NewsAsia at a preview of the Choa Chu Kang bus interchange, Mr Neo said that SMRT was taking the accident very seriously.

"We're very saddened by the workplace accident," he said. "The investigations are ongoing, and we take it very seriously."

"That's the reason why we called the safety time-out, to make sure that our people take a step away from their daily routine and make sure they check through all their processes again before they resume services. That's how seriously we take it."

Mr Neo added that he has been going to the hospital every day to visit the employee.

"More importantly, we're taking care of the injured person," he said. "The last two days, every day I've gone down to the hospital to meet up with our staff as well as their family to give them assurance."

"Of course the family is worried about ... his employment after that and so on," he added. "We've assured them we'll take care of our staff."

The employee suffered foot injuries while carrying out maintenance work near Joo Koon MRT station early on Wednesday morning.

His right foot was injured as he was on the track preparing for an engineering vehicle to move back to the depot after maintenance works were completed, said SMRT.



The accident, which happened at about 4.10am, caused train service to be disrupted between Gul Circle and Boon Lay along the East-West Line.

