SMRT subsidiary to distribute electric motorcycles in Singapore, Asia Pacific

SINGAPORE: Electric motorcycle manufacturer EuroSports Technologies (EST) has partnered with Strides Transportation, a subsidiary of public transport operator SMRT, to develop, market and supply smart electric motorcycles.

The two signed an agreement on Monday (Apr 19) that will see Strides act as the sole distributor of the smart electric motorcycles in Singapore and the Asia Pacific region.

In a media release, Strides, which provides limousine and premium bus services in Singapore and Myanmar, said it was "committed to the business of developing sustainable urban mobility services".

EuroSports Technologies - which is a subsidiary of luxury car distributor EuroSports Global - is also behind commercial electric motorcycle brand Scorpio Electric, which aims to begin producing its two-wheelers here later this year.

In the release, the two said the partnership would leverage EuroSports Technologies expertise in premium smart electric motorcycles design and manufacturing to develop and supply a "smart electric motorcycle ecosystem".

This ecosystem will include the development of electric two-wheel and-three-wheel motorcycles equipped with "smart riding features" as well as supporting systems such as in-house charging stations.

EuroSports Global CEO and executive chairman Melvin Goh described the partnership as a "momentous milestone".

"As the creator of Scorpio Electric, the first Singapore home-grown high performance smart electric motorcycle, we are proud to fly our flag high in the international scene with Strides," said Mr Goh.

"The collaboration will broaden the scope of our reach to tap the unfulfilled potential of regional EV (electric vehicle) markets," he added.

SMRT Road Holdings president Tan Kian Heong said the collaboration was part of its plans to build businesses in the electric vehicles ecosystem in Singapore and the region.

"As Strides strives to constantly innovate for sustainable mobility services, we look forward to working closely with EST to make this partnership a fruitful venture," he said.

Last year, as part of efforts to encourage the use of electric vehicles, the Land Transport Authority (LTA) began allowing electric motorcycles with power ratings of more than than 10kW to be ridden on the roads here, with such motorcycles with a top speed of at least 50kmh allowed on expressways.

LTA figures show there are currently just two electric motorcycles registered in Singapore, out of a total motorcycle population of more than 140,000.

A study by McKinsey in October last year found that the market for electric motorcycles was valued at about US$97 billion, or about four per cent of global auto sales.

The consultancy firm suggested this could reach US$150 billion by next year, with the largest growth expected in emerging markets.