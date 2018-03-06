SMRT Taxi crashes into car and 7 motorcycles

SMRT Taxi crashes into car and 7 motorcycles

Taxi 7 bikes accident
The SMRT taxi is seen mounted on the pavement, surrounded by several motorcycles that had toppled over. (Screengrab: Facebook/ROADS.sg) 
SINGAPORE: A taxi driver crashed his vehicle into seven motorcycles and a car after he accidentally accelerated forward instead of reversing at Jalan Kukoh on Tuesday (Mar 6) morning. 

Police said they were alerted to an accident at the open-air car park of Block 1, Jalan Kukoh at 7.25am. 

In a video circulating on social media, an SMRT taxi is seen to have mounted the pavement next to a designated motorcycle parking area. The taxi is surrounded by multiple toppled-over motorcycles.

Channel NewsAsia understands that the taxi driver intended to reverse his vehicle, but accidentally accelerated forward instead. 

The rear of the taxi also hit the back of a stationary car. 

Nobody was injured and police investigations are ongoing. 

Channel NewsAsia has reached out to SMRT for further information. 

Source: CNA/ad

