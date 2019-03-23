Woman dies after taxi ploughs into pedestrians at junction of Jalan Bukit Merah, Alexandra Road

SINGAPORE: An SMRT taxi ploughed into a crowd of pedestrians at the junction of Jalan Bukit Merah and Alexandra Road on Friday (Mar 22) evening, leaving one elderly woman dead and another pedestrian injured.

The police said they were alerted at about 7pm to an accident involving a taxi and two pedestrians at the junction.

The taxi driver, a 72-year-old man, and two female pedestrians, aged 32 and 66, were taken to National University Hospital, where the elderly woman subsequently succumbed to her injuries, the police said.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said three ambulances were dispatched to the scene.

A video of the incident circulating on social media showed the taxi - which was on the second lane - slow to an almost complete stop some distance away from the traffic light. There were no vehicles between the taxi and the traffic light. The driver's window was rolled down.

The taxi then slid into the first lane, just as the rear window was also rolled down. The taxi's hazard lights were flashing.

As the vehicle approached a stationary car on the first lane, it swerved abruptly onto the second lane, accelerated and turned right into oncoming traffic at the junction.

It ploughed into the crowd of pedestrians crossing the road.

The police said that preliminary investigations indicate the taxi driver had lost consciousness prior to the accident.

The taxi driver is currently assisting in investigations, the police added.

SMRT told Channel NewsAsia that it is trying to get in touch with the victims and their families.

"Our immediate priority is the well being of the injured and our care team is trying to get in touch with them and their families to render assistance and support," said Ms Margaret Teo, vice-president for SMRT Corporate Communications.

"Meanwhile, we are extending our full cooperation to the police in their investigations into the accident," Ms Teo added.