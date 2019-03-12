SMRT suspends station manager after train leaves station with door open

SINGAPORE: SMRT has suspended a station manager after he "made an error" which allowed a train to move while a door was open, SMRT said in a statement on Tuesday (Mar 12).

The incident occurred on a northbound train that had left Ang Mo Kio MRT station on Monday at around 7.30pm, said SMRT corporate communications vice-president Margaret Teo.



The station manager was handling a train door fault while in the train when it moved off with the door open, Ms Teo said, adding that he immediately kept all commuters away from the door.

"In-train announcements were made to tell commuters to keep clear of the door area and hold on to grip poles," she said.



Was on the train and this happened,luckily nobody was hurt,do something about this @SMRT_Singapore pic.twitter.com/QrvHGR9C6n — Hady Matynn (@Hady_Matynn) March 11, 2019

After travelling for about 200m, the train stopped and returned to Ang Mo Kio station where commuters got off the train safely, Ms Teo said.

"Initial investigations showed that the station manager had made an error that allowed the train to move with a door still open. We have suspended the station manager with immediate effect," she said, adding that the train has been withdrawn from service.



"Safety is our top priority. We are sorry that this incident happened."