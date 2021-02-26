SMRT working closely with police in train track death investigations: Ong Ye Kung

SINGAPORE: Transport operator SMRT is working closely with the police in investigations into the death of a man who was run over by a train near Kallang MRT station on Thursday night (Feb 26), said Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung on Friday.

"I know the public have questions. SMRT is working closely with the police in investigations, so there is a limit to what can be said publicly," Mr Ong said in a Facebook post.

The Transport Minister noted that there are platform screen doors at MRT stations and fences along train tracks to prevent cases of people going onto the tracks.

"For those who were not aware, there was a time when there were occasional incidents of people going onto the tracks from station platforms," he said.

"That is why we have the platform screen doors for above ground stations as well as underground ones now. Outside of the station, tracks are either on (a) viaduct, underground or if at grade, fenced up."

The incident on Thursday occurred on the East-West Line towards Pasir Ris.

"At about 9pm, a train captain reported hitting an object near Kallang MRT station," said SMRT. "Our station manager was sent on track and found a motionless man, about 150m from (the) station."

A CNA reporter at the scene saw a stationary train on the tracks near Kallang station, and people with flashlights walking along the side of the tracks after the incident.

On Friday, people were seen offering prayers near the station.

Officers put up a white screen on the eastbound MRT track near Kallang station on Feb 25, 2021, shortly after a person was pronounced dead on the track. (Photo: Try Sutrisno Foo)

Mr Ong said SMRT is supporting the train captain and station manager who were "shaken" by the incident. He added that they handled the emergency situation well and were "calm and collected".

"Bus bridging services were activated last night and commuters reached their destinations safely," he added.

"SMRT will update with more details when they become available. My condolences to the victim’s family and loved ones."