SMRT Trains COO Alvin Kek demoted, has bonus forfeited after second drink driving offence

SINGAPORE: SMRT Trains chief operation officer Alvin Kek Yoke Boon has been demoted and will have his annual bonus for the current financial year forfeited, following a drink driving conviction last month.

Responding to Channel NewsAsia's queries on Monday (Jul 16), SMRT vice-president for corporate communications Margaret Teo said: "SMRT takes a serious view of employees’ conduct and actions which adversely affect the Company’s interests and reputation, regardless of whether this occurs in the course of work or otherwise.



"SMRT notes that Alvin has shown remorse for his actions and apologised to the Management and staff for his lapse in judgement at a recent staff town-hall. He also penned a letter of apology to take full responsibility for his personal misconduct."

"Notwithstanding that this is a personal misjudgment with no safety impact to operations, Alvin has been severely disciplined and demoted by job grade with a corresponding pay cut.

"His entire annual bonus will also be forfeited. He has been counselled and warned that he will be dismissed if there is any further misconduct," Ms Teo added.

On Jun 25, Mr Kek was sentenced to two weeks' jail and fined S$4,000 for drink driving, two months after he was arrested at Woodlands Checkpoint. Mr Kek had previously been convicted of another drink driving offence in 2004.



