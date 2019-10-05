Two men caught trying to smuggle 2,500 cartons of cigarettes at Woodlands Checkpoint

SINGAPORE: Two men were caught trying to smuggle 2,500 cartons of contraband cigarettes into Singapore by concealing them in wooden planks, the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) said on Friday (Oct 4).

A Malaysia-registered lorry was stopped for further checks at the Woodlands Checkpoint on Tuesday after ICA officers noticed anomalies in the scanned image of the consignment.

The checks revealed 2,500 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes hidden in the wooden planks.

Two Malaysian men, aged 38 and 19, were referred to Singapore Customs for further investigation.

The lorry is also liable to be forfeited, said ICA.

The lorry used to convey the duty-unpaid cigarettes. (Photo: Immigration and Checkpoints Authority)

“This method of concealment is a cause for concern as similar methods may be used by people with ill-intent to smuggle security items into Singapore,” ICA said.

This incident is the latest in a string of contraband cigarette smuggling attempts in recent weeks.

Last month, a Malaysian man was caught trying to smuggle cigarettes into Singapore after ICA officers noticed a "suspicious bulge" in his groin area.

Further checks on the 39-year-old traveller on Sep 11 revealed 10 packets of cigarettes around his hip and groin area.

A total of 2,500 cartons of duty-unpaid cigarettes were retrieved from the Malaysia-registered lorry. (Photo: Immigration and Checkpoints Authority)

In four separate cases between Sep 9 and Sep 20, ICA officers found hidden cigarettes on three Singaporeans and a Russian.

The four men, aged between 28 and 64, had hidden the cigarettes underneath their clothes, inside the socks and boots they were wearing, as well as around their waists and ankles.