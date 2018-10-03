Woman fined S$7,000 for smuggling 'balut' duck eggs into Singapore

SINGAPORE: A 63-year-old woman has been fined S$7,000 for importing embryonated duck eggs into Singapore.

Le Thi Ung had bought the eggs from a wet market in Vietnam, said the Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority of Singapore (AVA) and Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) in a joint news release on Wednesday (Oct 3).

Advertisement

She was caught in September when authorities checked her baggage after she arrived at Changi Airport.

They found 490 eggs, commonly known as “balut”, in two styrofoam boxes.



The 490 illegally imported duck eggs concealed in styrofoam boxes. (Photo: AVA)

Styrofoam boxes containing the 490 illegally imported duck eggs. (Photo: AVA)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Singapore does not allow the import of balut eggs.

Le had contravened the Wholesome Meat and Fish Act, said the authorities in the news release.

“The import of food, including meat and eggs, and their products, are regulated for animal health and food safety reasons,” it said. “Meat and eggs, and their products, can only be imported from accredited sources in approved countries that comply with Singapore’s food safety standards and requirements.”

Anyone found guilty of illegally importing meat products from unapproved sources could face a fine of up to S$50,000 and a jail term of up to two years for the first conviction.

Repeat offenders face a maximum fine of S$100,000 and up to three years’ jail.