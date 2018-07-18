Yellow python spotted at HDB block in Queensway

SINGAPORE: A yellow python has been removed after it was found at an HDB block in Queensway on Wednesday morning (Jul 18).

Tanjong Pagar Town Council said it was informed of the incident at Block 168A Queensway at about 8.20am by a residents' committee chairperson.

Advertisement

The snake was eventually removed by an Agri-Food and Veterinary Agency (AVA) contractor, the town council said.

The python was discovered near the rubbish chute area behind the block, with resident Annie telling Channel NewsAsia that it had been there for at least an hour and a half, since 7am.

"It's just below my block. Another neighbour called Felicia alerted us, so we went to take pictures," she said.

"Some residents placed the rubbish near it so that they don't go near it," she added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

AVA advises members of the public to stay calm should they spot a snake, and not to attack it.

"If the snake is in a room inside your home, take children and pets away from that room and close all the doors and windows except those that lead outside," AVA said on its website. "This is to allow the snake to escape outdoors."

