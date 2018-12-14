Man suspected of snatching gold chains from elderly women nabbed

SINGAPORE: A 61-year-old man has been arrested for his suspected involvement in two cases of snatch theft in Yishun and Serangoon, the police said on Friday (Dec 14).

The man allegedly stole jewellery from two elderly women in separate cases.

Advertisement

A 72-year-old woman reported to the police in the morning of Nov 23 that a man had snatched her gold chain and pendant at the void deck of Block 325 Yishun Central.

Another woman, 86, reported to the police on Thursday that she also had a gold chain and pendant stolen at the void deck of Block 139 Serangoon North Avenue 2.

The suspect was arrested by officers from Ang Mo Kio police division on Thursday following investigations. The police also seized from him S$144 in cash, which is suspected to be related to the case in Serangoon.

If convicted, he may be jailed between one and seven years and could also face caning.

Advertisement